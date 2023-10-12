After the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we now have news of another installment. They relate to Majora’s Mask.

The Legend of Zelda

The fact is that a video of one of Nintendo’s past events has appeared. We talk about E3 2000, in which Nintendo promoted The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask for the N64. Although the sequel to Ocarina of Time was already known, it would not be released until April of that year in Japan, followed by releases in the US and Europe in October and November respectively. So it made sense for Nintendo to use the big E3 stage to show off his next title to the western public.

Still, seeing Shigeru Miyamoto dressed as a cult member It’s quite shocking. It’s all in good fun though and seems like the right approach given the quirky nature of Majora’s Mask. You can see it below:

MAJORA’S MASK EVENT? During E3 2000, there was some kind of Majora’s Mask event where Miyamoto and others dressed up with masks during a conference. These 3 clips are the only pieces of media I can find on the event. pic.twitter.com/ZapwTU2r8f — The Hyrule Journals (@HyruleJournals) October 10, 2023

