Yes, there is still a V4 engine!

In the history of the combustion engine there have been a lot of different engine configurations. And no, they do not always have to be engines with cylinders, for example the rotary engine. And when it comes to engines with cylinders, the possibilities are endless.

One that you no longer see nowadays is the V4 engine. We know the V6 (and with even more cylinders), but you don’t see much with less. Yes, Volkswagen’s V5. However, that is a ‘VR5’, with an extremely small block angle (15 degrees) so that the engine is called one cylinder head.

The V4 engine

We have to dig a bit for the V4 engines. Lancia and Ford used it, as did some Saabs and a Matra (but those were actually those Ford units). The Porsche 919 (you know, that hybrid racer) has a V4 engine. Looking at motorcycles, it’s a fairly common layout, especially for the top bikes. Many of the MotoGP bikes use it.

At Ducati we also see the engine type. The Desmosedici has such an engine in the Panigale V4. However, they are both very sporty superbikes and you may prefer an all-rounder, but with a big engine. Well ladies and gentlemen, it comes in the form of the Multistrada 4 S. It may also be that you want a practical bike, but with a more intense character. Your prayers have been answered, for this is the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS!!

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

This is the Ducati Multistada V4 RS. This gives Ducati a kind of super SUV among motorcycles. Think of it a bit as the motorcycle equivalent of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. A thoroughbred motorcycle in a stylish package that you can take in any direction, including a bit off-road. Multistrada literally means ‘multiple roads’. No, not to Rome.

Just like the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Multistrada V4 RS uses carbon parts for a lower weight. With the Alfa you have a carbon fiber drive shaft and hood. The Duc has superstructures in carbon. Even a little more exotic than the Stelvio.

13,500 rpm for maximum power.

The nice thing is that you now have a bomb of a motorcycle on a relatively manageable, usable motorcycle. This produces 180 hp at 13,500 rpm. Thanks to the desmodromic valves, the engine can also deliver a lot of torque at low speeds. A true piece of art. Read all about desmodromic valves in our technology special.

Ducati has chosen to make the motorcycle as docile as possible. So that it picks up and pulls smoothly regardless of the speed. The block is not as strong as in the Panigale: they have 220 hp but are slightly ‘wispier’ in character.

The transmission has a shortened final reduction to slightly increase acceleration power. Simply put: the shorter the gears, the faster you can sprint. The engine is coupled to a transmission with STM-EVO SB dry clutch.

In short, you can go crazy again with this new fun machine. If the Multistrada V4 RS is just a bit too much for you, the (slightly less powerful and intense) Multistrada V4 S remains available.

Finally, the prices, because they are not cheap. The Multistrada RS costs 39,990 euros. Swallow! That’s a lot of money for a motorcycle. Now Ducatis have never been very cheap motorcycles, so it can’t come as a surprise. However, it is twelve grand more than a regular Multistrada V4 S. But yes, the RS is just a bit more fun and more fun always costs money.

Check out the video here:

