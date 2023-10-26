The Purple Network is an original atresplayer series directed by Paco Cabezas in an incredible adaptation of his novel of the same name. The Gypsy Bride was a success, and this second installment of the successful Carmen Mola saga is also being a success.

Therefore, after the support that fiction has received on the platform, Antena 3 has decided to give viewers an unforgettable night with the free broadcast of the first two chapters.

Furthermore, for all those who cannot wait any longer and need to continue watching how the series progresses, there are new chapters available on atresplayer. You can not lose this!

–