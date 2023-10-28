That afternoon Gunpei Yokoi took the bullet train (shinkansen) like so many other times, but at his side he discovered something strange. Another passenger returning from work was absorbed next to her doing something strange with a calculator.

Soon, Yokoi realized that he was using her as if she were a toy, and an idea occurred to her. In his biography, cited in Shmuplations, he explained how he said to himself: ‘Hmmm… what would a small video game console be like that you could entertain yourself with…’.

That concept seemed interesting, but Yokoi didn’t give it much thought at first. Shortly after, something equally strange happened: Yokoi was a car lover and I had an imported one with left hand drivesomething strange because in Japan they drove with the steering wheel on the right.

Hiroshi Yamauchi, the legendary president of Nintendo at that time, used a Cadillac to get around, but one day his driver fell ill. Someone called the then head of the company’s R&D division: “Hey, you know how to drive left-hand drive, right? Can you take the president to his meeting?” Yokoi accepted, but took advantage of that opportunity to talk about work. And specifically, to talk about the idea that he had had some time ago.

“I think it would be very interesting if we did a video game console the size of a calculator“he told him. “Up until now, our philosophy with games has been, the bigger they are, the better they sell, but I think a small gaming device like this could allow any employee like us to play games discreetly.” .

The president arrived at the meeting apparently indifferent to the idea, but at that meeting he sat next to Akira Saeki, president of Sharp—the largest calculator manufacturer in the world at the time—and told him about the concept. That ended up convincing the president of Nintendo that Yokoi’s idea made sense, and they ended up getting to work on those small consoles immediately.

Yokoi knew how to exceptionally apply the lateral thinking —solve problems in an imaginative way— and that gave rise to an absolutely mythical product that Nintendo ended up calling Game & Watch and that allowed not only to play but, as its name indicated, check the time and even—starting in 1981—set alarms. .

The other versions of the story

Other sources, yes, add certain elements to the legend of that creation. As PadAndPixel points out, there may have been less “romantic” factors in the creation of that console. In fact, Mattel had had great success with portable LCD consoles – much more primitive, which is saying something – such as ‘Auto Race’ (1976), but even later Milton Bradley’s Microvision (1979) demonstrated that the concept of a portable console could work.

That’s at least what he said Satoru Okada, who worked with Yokoi in the R&D department during the creation of the Game & Wach and who apparently had a very different memory of the role of that legendary inventor. In an interview in issue 163 of RetroGamer, Okada stated that the origin of the consoles was very different:

“What really gave rise to the Game & Watch was that we managed to get an MB Microvision. I loved this machine and played the Breakout clone a lot. But we didn’t understand why the machine had to be so big! So first we tried to make a portable console that people could actually carry in their pocket, except that the screen resolution was very poor and the graphics were very abstract. Additionally, we also thought the idea of ​​interchangeable cartridges was interesting, but due to the limitations of the Microvision, all the cartridges looked the same, both in terms of graphics and the concept of the games. So we said to ourselves: ‘Why not have just one game per machine but with at least good graphics?’ And that’s when the idea of ​​using a calculator screen became apparent. All this led to the birth of the Game & Watch. Yokoi designed the games and I was in charge of the technical part, including the electronics and coding of the games.”





‘Chef’ (1981), with more than a million units sold, was another clear expression that simplicity works. Two buttons, now play.

Okada continued to criticize Yokoi in that report, indicating that he had little knowledge of electronics and also highlighting that his intervention in the creation of the Game Boy was much less than what the story attributed to him.

According to this engineer, “The Game Boy that we know today has nothing to do with the one that Yokoi had in mind”, since he saw it as a direct successor to the Game & Watch, but for him the device had to have “more ambition.” He even claims that after repeatedly complaining Yokoi gave him control of the project and according to him “I turned the Game Boy project into my own project. Yokoi just gave his seal of approval“.

It is difficult to know how much truth there is in these stories, but the truth is that history has ended up giving Yokoi the credit for the creation of the Game & Watch or the Game Boy.

A cool device

The device was a genius for its design and conception. One of the principles was to make it as cheap as possible, and the way to do it was to use a simple LCD screen like that of calculators in which at least basic graphs could be displayed.





The console that all children wanted to have in 1982 was the ‘Donkey Kong’ Game & Watch. Image: Sketchfab

It also opted for a button battery and a design that was as ergonomic as possible: initially Nintendo integrated a few action buttons, and then it would end up incorporating the digital pad (D-pad) after its success in the legendary Donkey Kong portable console. That element would end up being another (silent) revolution in the history of video games, since it eliminated the need for a joystick.

Those “little machines”—as we children of the time would know them—were captivating not because of the graphics or visual effects, but because of the playability of their titles. That philosophyfunction over form— has ended up being part of Nintendo’s DNA, which does not compete with modern consoles from Microsoft or Sony in terms of graphical power, but rather remains faithful to that heritage that was already seen in the Game & Watch.

They also talk about that origin in an old special issue of Retro Gamer UK magazine. There they quoted the words of Lara Crigger, a journalist who explained what was the key to the Game & Watch games:

“There was little room to screw up the design. If the game mechanics It wasn’t simple or addictive enough., the game failed. He couldn’t hide behind spectacular images or intricate stories. There was only one player and one mechanic, and that’s it.”





As they explained in that report, Game & Watch games might seem primitive from our current perspective, but that same simplicity was an essential factor in the success of that lineage and in fact continues to be a palpable reality today. Nowadays: if the mechanics work, no matter how simple, the game will be successful. As Crigger said, those games “were appealing for the same reason that Tetris will never die: the simplicity is addictive.”

The first Game & Watch He honored that simplicity. ‘Ball’, released in 1980, was even too crude, but it was the first of those monochrome “machines” with a silver chassis. When Nintendo decided to create the editions with a gold casing, they did so with a very special distinction: there were colors (static, of course) on the screen.





Then came the double-screen versions that debuted with ‘Oil Panic’ in 1982 and had their greatest exponent in the aforementioned Game & Watch of ‘Donkey Kong’. That model, the little machine that all the kids wanted to have in 1982—I was one of them, they left it for a few days and I could hardly tear myself away from those screens—was in the end the singular predecessor of the modern Nintendo DS and its (enormously successful) successors.





The Game & Watch wanted to evolve with formats such as Table Top, which for example had ‘Popeye’ among its protagonists in 1983. Source: Sketchfab.

The list of Game & Watch consoles, each with the name of the game that was played on them, is extensive, and several exceeded one million units sold (Vermin, Manhole, Chef – of course -, Turtle Bridge, Fire Attack) but It was Donkey Kong, with eight million units soldwhich was the true “blockbuster” of the format that later tried to conquer different formats such as a larger screen, horizontal multiscreen instead of vertical or even the “Tabletop” and “Panorama” formats that were no longer pocket-sized.

The truth is that those Game & Watch ended up being a turning point in the industry and, of course, a revolution that would end up turning Nintendo into a benchmark in the industry. It was, in fact, the beginning of a long career of success.

