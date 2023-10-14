The Sassari team is the only league leader in Italy with full points: historic peak, now flying with a group of players born on the island

“Z i vidimmu at Torrese”, see you at Torres. Never before has the classic Sassari greeting come back into fashion, not only around the Vanni Sanna stadium. Thanks to the 7 victories of the team coached by Alfonso Greco in the first 7 days of group B of Serie C, the last 5 without conceding a goal. Torres, today first ahead of Cesena and Pescara, is the only Italian professional team that has only been able to win. Not bad. For a club born 120 years ago – the oldest in Sardinia – which has never been in Serie B. In the mid-80s the rossoblù fans dreamed of a very young Gianfranco Zola, who was then sold to Maradona’s Napoli for 2 billion. In the early 2000s, with Leonardi and Cuccureddu on the bench, Sassari once again hoped to reach El Dorado. The Amoruso brothers, Udassi and Langella were on the pitch and Vanni Sanna was shaking after the victories against Palermo and Catania; then here are the goals from Evacuo and Tozzi Borsoi, the 2-1 against Reja’s Napoli and the bitter elimination in the playoffs with Max Allegri’s Grosseto. From almost the top to the dust it was a very short step, between failures, questionable ownership, a relegation for football betting, many amateur championships and zero enthusiasm.