A tool included by default in certain versions of Windows 11 is wreaking havoc on the solid state drive (SSD) performance. The tool in question, BitLocker encryption software, can slow down SSDs by up to a staggering 45%.

While many modern SSDs come with hardware-based encryption, Windows 11 Pro activates, with no clear option to disable it during installation, the software version of BitLocker and this could drastically reduce speed according to a TomsHardware study.

This revelation is even more worrying because many users who purchased pre-assembled computers with Windows 11 Pro They could have the BitLocker software version activated without even knowing it.

To understand the real impact, let’s think about reading and writing data, which are essential to the overall performance of a PC. These operations are seriously affected, and the decrease is not just marginal, it is significant. Large files that previously took seconds to transfer can now take minutes.

What solution to apply to avoid loss of speed in the SSD?

The solution to SSD performance slowdown in Windows 11 Pro caused by default activation of BitLocker encryption software is Disable or switch to hardware-based encryption version. You have different options:

Disable BitLocker: A quick solution is simply disable BitLocker. However, this means losing encryption and therefore reducing the security of the data stored on the SDD drive.

Switch to hardware-based encryption: Although this option offers a balance between performance and security, it is a more complex process. It requires a complete reinstallation of Windows and all applications, which can be tedious and is not feasible for all users.

Steps to switch to hardware-based encryption:

Back up all important data. Reinstall Windows 11 Pro and all essential apps. During the installation, Make sure you select the hardware-based encryption option (if available). Once the installation is complete, verify that BitLocker is using hardware-based encryption and not software. Final verification: Once the changes have been made, it is vital to verify that the SSD is operating at its maximum capacity and performance. It is also essential to ensure that data is secure and properly encrypted.

Microsoft has justified its choice to enable software-based BitLocker by default due to security issues with hardware-based encryption in the past. It is essential that users are informed and make decisions based on a balance between performance and security.

Furthermore, to obtain optimal performance, it is recommended to keep the space of an SSD, if it is a primary one, to no more than 70% of the storage capacity and if it is a secondary one, never more than 90% of the occupied space. The next time you turn on your PC, it might be worth taking a look at your BitLocker settings. The full power of your SSD could be waiting to be unleashed.