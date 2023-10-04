In the nanoworld, things work differently. When distances begin to be measured in millionths of a millimeter, strange things begin to happen, things that defy our intuition. And the best example, who was going to tell us, is television.

Or what is the same, if you allow me to take a detour: the best example is a mystery of more than a thousand years: that of colored glass.

The mystery of colored glass

And there has been colored glass since there has been glass. That is, for thousands of years. The problem is that no one really knew why some glasses had different colors than others. Glassmakers sensed that it was due to the impurities of the materials, but until the 16th century they were not able to develop sufficient technical capacity to be able to color the glass at will.

They learned to do it, yes: but along the way they discovered disconcerting things. The most disconcerting, without a doubt, was that the same substance could give rise to glass of completely different colors. For example, a mixture of cadmium selenide and cadmium sulfide could cause glass to turn yellow or red (depending on how much it was heated and how it was cooled).

A mystery inside a glass

He says that it was Asimov who said that “the most exciting phrase you can hear in science is not ‘Eureka!’ but ‘how strange…'”. That was what Alexei Ekimov thought when he learned that a single substance could give such different results. It didn’t make sense, it was illogical. “If you paint a picture in cadmium red, it will always be cadmium red, unless you mix other pigments. So how could a single substance give glass of different colors?”

And so he put his hands to work. Ekimov began to systematically produce glass tinted with copper chloride. He did it in many ways, heating it in temperature ranges from 500°C to 700°C and time ranges from 60 minutes to 96 hours. He then used his knowledge of microelectrocination and radiography to study them. He saw that copper chloride crystals were highly variable: some had measured only 2 nanometers and others 30.

The curious thing was that the large particles had the expected red color, but as they became smaller they first turned orange, then yellow, later green and finally ended up blue. What was happening here?

The answer, I fear, must be sought in quantum. Ekimov realized this and, in 1981, he was the first person to deliberately produce quantum dots. The thing is that he published it in a Soviet magazine and, of course, on the other side of the Iron Curtain, no one read it.

We know this because if Louis Brus had done so he would have suffered much less. In 1983, while trying to carry out chemical reactions using only solar energy, Brus realized that the solution he was working with had changed color. The phenomenon was very similar to that of Ekimov, but since in the US no one had heard of it. That led him to rediscover what the Soviet scientist had discovered a couple of years before (or, at least, something very similar).

And what difference does it make if something turns slightly bluer?

As the Nobel Academy explained, all of this meant that, suddenly, “the periodic table suddenly gained a third dimension.” That is, the properties of an element not only depended on the number of electron shells and the number of electrons in the outer shell: now size also mattered. Suddenly we had one more factor with which to design impossible materials.

The problem is that the methods for making quantum dots were very inefficient and unsafe. Moungi Bawendi began his postdoctoral training in Louis Brus’ laboratory in 1988 and dedicated himself to developing better methods. He failed miserably.

In fact, it was not until 1993 when (already at MIT) Bawendi’s team managed to precisely saturate a heated solvent and, thanks to this, generate small crystal embryos that began to form simultaneously. this was the eureka moment.

Thirty years later, quantum dots are a fundamental part of nanotechnology, but also of our daily lives. Computer and television screens based on QLED technology use quantum dots. In this technology, blue light is generated using light-emitting diodes and, thanks to quantum dots, the color is changed to make it red or green. The three basic colors used by television screens.

