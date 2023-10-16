Joel’s facial expression when talking about his daughter Sarah in The Last of Us Part I is heartbreaking, as a player of the title has discovered.

Join the conversation

The Last of Us It is one of those video games capable of marking you with its impressive narrative. The Joel and Ellie adventurewhich has recently been adapted to the small screen thanks to HBO, meant a before and after for Naughty Dog, who would have already started the development of The Last of Us Part III. In this way, the saga will continue to have continuity, although before that The Last of Us Part II remastered for PS5 is expected to land. While the news arrives, there are players who They are replaying The Last of Us Part I and have discovered a heartbreaking detail about Joel.

In this way, as has been discovered through the Reddit forums, it has been possible to know a curiosity that had remained hidden so far since The Last of Us Part I was released. As can be seen in the image that we leave you below these lines, during the conversation between Joel and Ellie in the final bars of the title, When they talk about Sarah, the protagonist’s facial expression changes completelyshowing a sad and longing appearance. Without a doubt, a heartbreaking detail which has not gone unnoticed by the community, praising Naughty Dog’s work in this regard.

Joel’s expression changes whenever he thinks about Sarah :((

byu/morantiss inthelastofus

It will be necessary to see if the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part II is also included these types of details in relation to the characters and their reactions in the face of facts or conversations that were not initially in the proposal.

The Last of Us Part III would be Naughty Dog’s next great video game

There is no doubt that The Last of Us is one of the highest-rated sagas in the PlayStation environment; In fact, players have chosen The Last of Us Part I as the brand’s best exclusive title. Therefore, the rumors about the development of The Last of Us Part III by Naughty Dog do not stop emerging during the last few months. So, one of the actresses could have already leaked that the game’s motion capture would have already started.

In this way, the Californian company would be betting on continuing to give continuity to one of his most illustrious sagas and that has managed to break the video game paradigm in recent years.

Join the conversation