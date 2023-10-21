loading…

The Israel-Hamas war will be even more terrifying if Iran gets involved.

TEL AVIV – Renowned political scientist and founder of the Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, paints a dire picture if Iran gets dragged into the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza.

In an interview with NDTV, Saturday (21/10/2023), Bremmer said that the war could trigger a wider and more devastating Middle East conflict if Iran was directly involved.

“It is very possible that Hezbollah, which has better military capabilities and is supported by Iran, could be directly involved in the fighting,” he said.

He also said that an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza – which is inevitable – would have a huge global impact.

“A land war will happen. This is a bad idea for many reasons. It will kill a large number of Palestinian civilians, it will be done in a short time or without help for Palestinians to evacuate. It will cause a backlash from around the world,” he said .

When asked whether he expected the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to escalate into a regional conflict, Bremmer said that it would not be World War III, but the idea that the war would remain in Gaza was “far too imaginary.”

“This is not World War III. Russia and China will not be directly involved in this war. But the idea of ​​keeping restrictions on Gaza is too fanciful,” he said.

“We have seen drone strikes against United States military bases and equipment in the region. We have seen several attacks on Israel’s northern border with Hezbollah attacks. Some small attacks can also become larger. We have seen dozens of Palestinians killed in attacks in the West Bank. “Israeli settlers have not been involved in the violence but this violence could easily spread,” said the Eurasia Group founder.

Speaking about the economic impact of the Israel-Gaza war, Bremmer said that the impact would be “negligible” unless Iran gets involved.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had a huge economic impact. “In Israel’s case, the economy is very small,” he said.