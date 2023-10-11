Although it has 0% on review websites, a Megan Fox film is sweeping a streaming platform.

We are facing the surprising victory of a Megan Fox film that no one expected. Since for a few years now, cinema has witnessed feature films that, although they may have 0% on websites like rottentomatoes, surprisingly become hits on streaming platforms. A recent example of this strange dynamic is Johnny & Clyde (2023).

Megan Fox’s film is a crime thriller with a supernatural twist of absurd horror that premiered last May and went unnoticed at the box office. But, somehow, it has managed to attract the attention of viewers on a streaming platform, where it has become one of the most viewed titles. Since according to FlixPatrol it is sweeping Google Play.

What is it about?

The plot of Johnny & Clyde moves away from the story of Bonnie and Clyde, the famous criminal couple, and introduces Johnny and Clyde, two serial killers who, in an absurd twist, embark on an endless crime spree while they are deeply in love. The film stars Avan Jogia and Ajani Russell, who play the criminal couple.

Things get complicated when they try to pull off a heist at a casino that belongs to Alana, the character played by Megan Fox. What makes this story even more outlandish is the fact that Alana has the ability to summon the spirit of a vengeful demon named Bakwas. But there is a moment when everything gets complicated and becomes very strange and difficult to follow.

Megan Fox’s film has been described as one of the worst releases of 2023, and its critical reception has been cruel, so it is not surprising that it swept the Razzies. Therefore, it is surprising that it has found an audience on a streaming platform. Despite its lack of consistency and strong rejection from critics, it has proven that there is always an audience for anything these days, even for movies with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although, we must remember that the public has given it 33%, so something good will come out of it. Or maybe people think it’s so bad that it’s funny to watch.

Have you seen this Megan Fox movie? Do you think it’s so mediocre? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.