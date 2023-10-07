The creativity and talent of Mario and Nintendo fans never ceases to surprise people.

The new Super Mario Bros. Wonder will arrive this month.

The new installment of many’s favorite plumber is about to see the light of day. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was recently announced and one of the game’s fans has created a video so you can enjoy what the title would be like if it came out on the old Nintento console, the NES. The result is simply wonderful and sometimes it is even incredible to see how things have changed over time.

The video has been created as a television advertisement, those that could be seen in the past to promote the game. It is true that today you can still enjoy some that manage to leave players with long teeth, but little by little it is becoming an unusual practice. On this occasion You can go back to the time of the 80s/90s. If you are curious to see what the result of this work has been, below you will have the details.

This is what the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder would look like on the NES console

This video could be seen on the LUIZ do Comercial YouTube channel. This is not the only work he has of the style, so if you want to see what else he can offer, check out his channel. For the moment, just below these lines we will leave you the announcement of the new game that is scheduled to be released for the Nintendo console, open your eyes wide and return to your childhood thanks to this impressive video.

As you have been able to see, every detail is taken care of to a minimum. The result seems to have been created by the Nintendo company itself to announce its new Mario game, some fans have a truly fascinating talent for offering creations like this to the rest of the community. Community that, of course, is completely delighted to have access to works like this, however, this is only a video made by a follower, the game you will have on your Nintendo Switch will be very different.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released next October 20 of this year, so there is very little left before you can enjoy these new adventures. We also remind you that this game will bring a playable novelty that will greatly change online games, so you cannot miss that information. For the rest, stay very attentive to everything that may come, because perhaps there will be some surprises between now and the launch of the game.

