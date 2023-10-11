Ubisoft confirms that the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been a success, reaching figures similar to those of Odyssey or Origins, although behind Valhalla.

A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Ubisoft, which is not going through its best moment, decided to return to the roots of the franchise with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, leaving behind the role-playing mechanics of more ambitious titles. The great example is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There is no doubt that feeling like Altair or Ezio again was a success, but the tough competition in 2023 and that step backwards were pessimistic arguments for the launch of Mirage.

However, Basim has proven to be a sure shot for Ubisoft. At the expense of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is already the great lifeline for the French company.

We have seen it with its good start in the United Kingdom (only behind EA Sports FC 24), as well as its first global figures. Of course, Ubisoft still has to fix some things, such as the bug that prevents playing on Xbox, or the dreaded Denuvo on compatibles.

Through the official Assassin’s Creed account, Ubisoft appreciates the enormous support from fans for the launch of Miragewhich is already part of the company’s golden history.

Nostalgia hits the nail on the head with Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is already a success. Perhaps not at the level of Valhalla (the biggest launch of the entire franchise so far), but in line with the successes of Origins and Odyssey, the first games that opted for a more open world and role-playing mechanics.

Ubisoft itself has confirmed this, although without revealing exact figures. At this moment, Basim’s adventure equals AC: Origins and AC: Odyssey in number of players at its launch.

Not only that, but also It is already the most successful next-gen launch in Ubisoft’s history. That is, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game that is selling the best at the start (Valhalla does not count, because it came out first on PS4 and One).

”With player numbers in line with previous successful releases such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are humbled by the positive reception.”

It is great news for Ubisoft, which has opted for a smaller game and has obtained results similar to the best-selling Assassin’s Creed.

They have also shared some data and statistics related to the game. For example, players have already petted 1.2 million stray catsIt has been realized 60 million leaps of faithand they have passed 479 collective years doing parkour a Bag Day.

On the other hand, the artistic director Jean-Luc Sala has revealed that Ghost of Tsushima was his great influence when setting Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Arabic culture.

”The game is fully dubbed in Arabic as a launch proposal. It’s part of the game. It feels more faithful if you play in Arabic, even if you’re not Arab. “We pay special attention to the fact that people love to play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese, for example.”

Have you finished Basim’s adventure yet? In that case, you may be interested in knowing the meaning of the ending of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and its connection with previous installments.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available from October 5 at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC (Epic Games Store y Ubisoft Connect). If the last games seemed too big for you, this installment brings you back the classic essence of the Ubisoft franchise.