In September 2014, Microsoft made one of the best decisions for its video game business: it bought Mojang, the company behind the rising Minecraft. 9 years later, the phenomenon is still valid and the passage of time made it the best-selling title in history, so all that remains is to see how it reaches goals and makes millions of dollars. Just like it happened recently.

Minecraft has already sold 300 million copies

Mojang Studios revealed that Minecraft has already sold 300 million copies since its launch in 2009 and thanks to its availability on different platforms. In this regard, the studio noted: “As we approach its 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with more than 300 million copies sold, a milestone that no one could have dreamed of when “We were all laying our first blocks.” Likewise, an infographic was shared with the accumulated achievements of its community throughout this time.

What are the best-selling video games in history?

The success of Minecraft has a special place in the video game industry because it is the best-selling title in history and it is very difficult for there to be another video game that can challenge it for the top spot. Below Minecraft is another phenomenon like Grand Theft Auto V, but it is still far from what Mojang has achieved in the market. Microsoft and Xbox.

Minecraft ― 300 million Grand Theft Auto V ― 185 million Tetris (EA Mobile) ― 100 million Wii Sports ― 82.9 million PUBG: Battlegrounds ― 75 million Mario Kart 8 | Deluxe ― 63.9 million Super Mario Bros. ― 58 million Red Dead Redemption 2 ― 55 million Overwatch ― 50 million The Witcher: Wild Hunt ― 50 million Tetris (1989) ― 48 million Pokémon (first generation) ― 47.5 million

