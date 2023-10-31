The fascination with cats has led scientists around the world to want to discover more about these enigmatic feline companions. And now, a study published in Behavioral Processes has shed light on the richness of cat facial expressions, surprising for their complexity.

What would you think if I told you that cats have up to 276 combinations of facial expressions? It is not a random number. According to the study titled “Feline Faces: Unraveling the Social Function of Domestic Cat Facial Signals,” domestic cats not only display a wide range of expressions when interacting with humans, but also when communicating with each other.

To understand this on a practical level, imagine for a moment two cats, one white and one black, facing each other in a room. While the white cat tilts its head, shows its whiskers and blinks slowly, the black cat retracts its ears and shows its teeth. These subtle (and not so subtle) signals are key to their communication, which is much more elaborate than previously believed.

The study was carried out at the CatCafé Lounge in Los Angeles, United States, where the behavior of 53 adult shorthair cats was observed in various social contexts. When analyzing the videos, the researchers coded all facial signals, of which 51.45% were produced in a friendly context and 48.55% in an unfriendly context.

Language among cats themselves has evolved due to interaction with humans

The fascinating thing is that cats, thanks to the domestication processhave developed a variety of intraspecific social interactions. These animals not only engage in unfriendly interactions, but also display many friendly behaviors that are essential for managing their social bonds.

Therefore, What does this finding mean for cat owners? Simply that our feline companions are much more complex and communicative beings than we usually think. As we continue to decipher their signals, we will be able to improve our relationship with them, better understanding their needs, stages and moods.

As additional information, the study did not receive funding from public, commercial, or nonprofit sector agencies. And it would not have been possible without the collaboration of the CatCafé Lounge staff and volunteers, who offered their valuable perspective on domestic feline behavior during data collection.

This intriguing discovery, highlighted by Science, shows that although cats have been with us for thousands of years, there is still a lot to learn about them, and that we have also taught them new ways to communicate.