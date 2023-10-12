I am a strong defender of the use of bicycle in the urban environment. In Spain, the cities are, for the most part, large enough so that getting around by bicycle is fast and does not require much effort. Even in Madrid or Barcelona you can regularly use the bicycle as an alternative means of transport to any other.

In Barcelona, ​​its use has skyrocketed by 23% since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Vitoria, Seville or Valencia are considered the best cities to get around by bicycle. And all three have common distinctive features: good infrastructure and good connections in the cycling network.

The data coincides with the pulse that I myself have taken around me. On many occasions I hear that “I would also use the bicycle, but it scares me“Although cycling associations themselves debate the convenience or not of segregated lanes, there are a considerable number of people who do not feel comfortable sharing the road with motorcycles, cars and buses.

To understand then what type of road is most interesting to encourage the use of bicycles, FixMyCity, who develop software to improve urban traffic management, have carried out a study with almost 22,000 people. Of these, more than 19,000 respondents were from Berlin. The results help understand when and how both cyclists and drivers feel safer.

Better, segregated

The study created by FixMyCity in collaboration with the newspaper Tagesspiegel asked nearly 22,000 people about the security level what they felt as cyclists or drivers when faced with different types of roads.

Beyond the conclusions, the study can be consulted in full at this link. In it, up to 1,900 possibilities recreated in 3D were proposed so that those consulted could show their confidence with the type of road, both by bicycle and by car. The evaluation had four degrees of confidence for traffic officers from least confident to most confident.

RVA refers to Bike Lane

In general, cyclists feel safer when a bike lane exists. However, FixMyCity points out the importance of understanding how safe the cyclist feels when it already exists. For example, variables were taken into account such as whether the bike lane was on the right, whether it was completely segregated from traffic, whether there were vehicles parked on the right or whether there was some type of graffiti on the ground, in addition to the different objects to separate traffic.

With separation, painted bike lane and without parked vehicles

Without physical separation and with vehicles parked on the right

No bike lane and parking on the right

Overall, the results highlighted that cyclists and drivers felt safer when traffic was more segregated, even sharing the road. In fact, the degree of cycling safety on a segregated lane on the road and painted a different color from the rest of the lanes was higher than that of riding on a bicycle sidewalk without physical separation from pedestrians, whether or not there were shops in the surrounding area. .

Cycling impressions with sidewalk-bike and shops

Cycling impressions with bike sidewalk without shops

General conclusion on cycle paths

In its conclusions, the study showed that cyclists and drivers preferred segregated bike lanes. Furthermore, the work demonstrated that there was no segregation by sex or age; most of the respondents shared the same opinion that the best and the worst bike lanes are those in the image below.

The results also showed that cyclists were safer when the bike lane was separated by blunt physical objects. The best rated were low bollards, followed by planters and taller bollards. If the separation was mere graffiti on the road, the thicker and wider, the more relative safety for the cyclist.

Despite being signposted as a cycling street, cyclists feel unsafe riding in the wrong direction.

The color and width of the cycle path are also decisive when building the infrastructure. However, where very conflicting data is observed is in the direction of the street and bike lanes, discouraging those in which people travel in the opposite direction to that of cars.

