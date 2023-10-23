These are two IPs that have been without new releases for years.

Xbox acquired Bethesda and all its IPs in 2019

Xbox is a company that in recent years has been characterized by acquiring several studios with their corresponding IPs, being the case of Activision Blizzard the most recentso it can be seen that currently the American company has in its hands a large number of licensesbut not enough studios to develop games of all of these, which means that many will probably remain in limbo for a while in favor of the most popular ones.

In that sense, Bethesda is a large conglomerate of teams that have come to launch all kinds of games and there are some that do not stop due to the launch of new updates, which has given rise to Starfield players requesting that it be added an Elden Ring feature, although there are also those who ask that bring back old games. And sometimes it is the case that these people are even video game developers.

A developer offers to bring back Hexen and Heretic

This is what has happened recently with Samuel Villarreal, known on Twitter/X as @SVKaiser who has cited a tweet containing a clip with Tina Amini and Phil Spencer talking about several of Microsoft’s projects and the IPs it has, giving rise to the fact that it has mentioned the main director of the Xbox division and has offered Nightdive Studios, the studio of which it is a part, to make new Heretic and Hexen games.

It should be noted that these would be IPs that belong to different Bethesda studios, since Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders is from Bethesda, while Hexen belongs to id Softwareso if we take into account that Doom, Indiana Jones The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout and Starfield are the priorities of this company, it is logical to think that these two licenses are not even in the plans.

For the rest, although we are not going to have any of these two games in the short term, it must be said that The Microsoft console will have one of the best catalogs this yearsince if everything that has already been released is not enough, the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox is already assured.

