This strange clip from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is giving a lot to talk about. Has it ever occurred to you to push the limits of the game to its maximum potential? Yes is yes, It has probably never occurred to you to put a cow in a box.TRUE?

That’s what a TOTK player came up with and that has decided to share through a post on Reddit, (where we already know what the community is like and the occurrences it has). The following post will detail the entire process that the player followed to put a cow in a box. (Although the reality is that it looks more like an improvised vehicle).

More research needs to be done on cow-powered vehicles

byu/UdgeTime inHyruleEngineering

As you can see, the result is at least interesting to analyze, and also to have a laugh. For a start We see Link transporting a container that acts as a boxand inside it has a surprise in the shape of neither more nor less than a cow. It is funny and shocking in equal parts.

Without a doubt TOTK players are testing the game at all levels and senses, and as we can see in this situation, it seems that the programming of a cow being locked inside a box generates certain technical problems in the game. What will we see next?

