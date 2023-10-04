It seemed impossible, but there is already a player who has seen each and every one of the Starfield planets. Remember that Bethesda’s RPG has a whopping more than 1000 planets.

It is a fact that Starfield is one of the great games of 2023as well as the great Xbox emblem in a great year for the company (we already have the analysis of its other great exclusive, Forza Motorsport) that breaks the drought of last 2022.

Millions of players are enjoying Bethesda’s new space epic. It is an almost infinite game, with the possibility of growth thanks to the mod support already different expansions.

It has even become an editing tool for ships, buildings (outposts) and even planets. We’ll see if Starfield manages to win the award for best game of the year at The Game Awards on December 7.

Meanwhile, each player lives their own adventure in the universe of Starfield. It’s up to you if you want to be a pirate, an explorer, a trader or even a mercenary.

Do you think you are a great Constellation explorer? Well wait until you see what this player has achieved, spending a whopping 200 hours exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Not a single planet unexplored

The user DoomZero has made history in the Starfield community, and has demonstrated it with a screenshot in this Reddit subforum.

Todd Howard already said that Starfield has more than 1000 planets, without specifying a figure, many of which have been designed by hand. The rest are generated by the game engine itself.

At the moment, it is known that there are two planets (one of them is a huge ocean) that cannot be explored 100%, because There is a bug that does not generate a type of alien creature.

Far and reddit

But it can be said that DoomZero has scanned every single one of Starfield’s planets. Son a total of 1965 planetsand for this it has taken more than 200 hours of play.

Scanning a planet is quite simple, but exploring it is another matter. To do this, you just have to use the ship’s scanner while we are in orbit.

Then, when we go down to the surface (unless they are completely gaseous planets) we can use the scanner to record all the data on the fauna and flora of said world. Also you can kill the creaturesand we will obtain all the details about said species.

The impressive thing is that DoomZero has achieved this feat in just one month since the official launch from Starfield. Of course, don’t relax, because expansions and mods will soon arrive to the title.

How many planets have you scanned in Starfield? Have you already completed the main adventure? This powerful exclusive is available in Xbox Series X|S, Windows y Steamalthough you can also play it in Xbox Game Pass, Steam Deck, ROG Ally o dispositivos móviles through the cloud.