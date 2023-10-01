Far surpassing most of the planets that we have been able to find.

Starfield has managed to be crowned one of the great launches of this year 2023.

The current year 2023 is being one of the best we remember in our sector, and we have received long-awaited titles and they have managed to very pleasantly meet the expectations of the majority of users. Without a doubt, when we talk about Starfield we are referring to one of the great releases of 2023, which comes to us from Bethesda, a company that has given us great titles, among which we can find some of the best RPGs in history .

As you well know, in the world of Starfield we can visit a surprising number of planets, which in turn have various points of interest. Within these mentioned celestial bodies, we can find different types, and although it is very possible to find some very desert ones, there are also those that will make us smile because of how beautiful they are. This is precisely the case we are going to talk about today.

It will brighten your eyes immediately

Of course, each one can judge whether we are really looking at a beautiful planet or not, although the truth is that it manages to please the eye more than those we have encountered in our space adventure. In this, as you can see below, there is not only vegetation and infrastructure, but water seems to be a fundamental piece, something that in itself manages to give a totally different style to the planet itself.

180 hours in, finally found a planet to call home. There’s even water pets!

byu/motionresque inStarfield

As you can also see, the user himself states that he has found this planet after around 180 hours of playing, and the number of celestial bodies that we can find in Starfield is impressive, so finding one that is of this style it’s incredibly complicated.

Starfield is now officially available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, having arrived on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, from day 1. If you want to find a planet of this style, and therefore delight in the artistic design of the Bethesda game, We recommend that you start your own space odyssey as soon as possible.

