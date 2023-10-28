Shrek makes the leap to another video game after being a true meme among the community.

Starfield allows you to create all types of spaceships

Starfield is a video game that has been able to mark a before and after for Microsoft, since the Bethesda title has allowed Xbox to have a record quarter in revenue, this being something quite remarkable if we take into account that the title was released almost at the end of the quarter. However, even without having achieved this milestone for the brand, Starfield is already a successespecially knowing how active your community is.

This can be seen through all ship constructions that have been made and shared on social networks, giving way to us being able to see some of all kinds, such as one shaped like the Batman logo and even the Pokémon Bulbasaur. However, the most recent one that has been shared on Reddit alludes to what may be one of the most popular memes in video gamesas a player can now explore space in his Shrek ship.

Shrek could not be missing from Starfield

This has been shared by the Reddit user known as Edm818, who has shared a screenshot of his departure from Starfield in which he shows the design of his spaceship, which has the shape and elements of the Shrek headthe famous ogre protagonist of a Dreamworks tetralogy and who for years has been one of the most recurring memes in the video game industry. You can take a look at it below:

The S.S. Shrek!

byu/Edm818 inStarfieldShips

It should be noted that Shrek is a recurring character within the modding communityso it is strange that it has taken them so long to put some of the ogre in Starfield, since, to give just a couple of examples, a few months ago they managed to make Shrek playable in Stray in the same way that this began to be a enemy in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo.

For the rest, it only remains to mention that if you are interested in the recent Bethesda title, you can play it now because Starfield is available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

