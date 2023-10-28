Starfield has more than a thousand planets with all kinds of ecosystems.

Star Wars is the franchise that best matches Starfield

With more than a month and a half on the market, Starfield has managed to be one of the most media games of this year, this being quite a merit if we take into account that you are facing one of those periods in which one game after another does not stop coming out, a recent example being the case of last week in which Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder have been released on the same day.

Be that as it may, one of the great successes of Starfield is reflected in the fact that it has achieved a record quarter for Xbox, which already makes it clear that it was a good decision to launch it exclusively on Microsoft console and PC. Now, all this does not mean that part of the success of the title is also seen in the very active community it haswhich has found in the video game some scenarios that reminiscent of Star Wars.

Mustafar seems to have been recreated in Starfield according to several players of the title

This has been the case of the Reddit user known as kabflash, who has uploaded to the Starfield forum of the aforementioned social network a screenshot with a lava planet. And it must be said that it hasn’t taken long for Star Wars fans to relate this scenario to Mustafar, the classic planet where Anakin Skywalker faced Obi Wan Kenobi during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, while Darth Vader later set up his operations center here. You can take a look at it below:

Under this premise it must be said that It is highly unlikely that it was done on purpose.since Starfield has more than a thousand planets that are generated procedurally, so it seems to have been more of a coincidence, although the truth is that the resemblance is amazing.

Having said all this, after Starfield users have requested that the game add an Elden Ring mechanic, it must be remembered that the Bethesda title is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

