Gareth Edwards, who returns to the screen with The Creator, clarifies rumors about Tony Gilroy replacing him in Rogue One

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is considered one of the best Star Wars films to date since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide and launched the critically and internationally acclaimed prequel series Andor. public, on Disney+.

The path to get there has become the subject of rumors and debate, with stories of reshoots and creative revisions. But according to director Gareth Edwards, “there is a lot of inaccuracy” circulating online about the making of the film.

In June 2016, Lucasfilm hired Oscar-nominated writer Tony Gilroy to join the team of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Which led to a ton of rumors claiming that his influence was so great that he is considered the film’s ghost director, overseeing reshoots and post-production.

Edwards, who retained the sole director’s credit, is now back with The Creator, a science fiction film that is receiving rave reviews. In an interview with Kim Masters for KCRW’s The Business, he clarified his situation in Rogue One and denied that there had been conflicts on filming.

“The things that are on the Internet about what happened in that movie are very inaccurate,” Edwards said. “Tony came in and did a great job, no doubt. No doubt about that. But we all worked together until the last minute of that film.”

Rogue One included five weeks of reshoots, and Edwards was there the entire time working on them: “The last thing we shot on set was Darth Vader’s corridor scene,” Edwards said of the film’s brutal final scene that links directly with Star Wars Episode IV. “I did all those things.”

In the end, Edwards said he wouldn’t speak ill of his experience directing a Star Wars film:

“Someone who gets the opportunity to make a Star Wars movie and then starts complaining about it, I don’t think a lot of people have that much empathy for that kind of person. I don’t want to be them. It was a dream come true. “I’m proud of the movie we all made,” Edwards said. “What happens in Fight Club stays in Fight Club. It’s like that. “I just want to seem grateful for what happened and not speak negatively about anything.”

The Creator brings Edwards back into the Disney fold, as the company’s 20th Century Studios is releasing him. The budgeted $80 million is expected to generate around $14 million in the United States this weekend.

You can watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with your Disney+ subscription.