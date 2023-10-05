We recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

They are related to a new return of the Super Mario movie to theaters. For now it has only been confirmed in Japan and these are the characteristics:

Toho Towa will release a version 4DX of the movie The Super Mario Bros. in selected theaters in Japan from October 13 to 19, 2023. The 4DX system allows you to add practical effects to movies, such as moving seats, wind, strobe lights, simulated snow and scents. Those who purchase tickets for this 4D version will receive a gift folder with the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing logo. The news was announced via a video message from Mamoru Miyano, the Japanese voice of Mario. No specific details have been shared about how the 4DX system will be used in the Super Mario movie.

The film continues to break multiple records at the box office, as you can see. We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it? We will continue to report on the Super Mario movie, especially ahead of its release outside of theaters!

