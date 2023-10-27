We had not yet set foot on the Moon when American engineer Peter Glaser proposed launching solar panels into space. The idea was brilliant: photovoltaic panels would capture the Sun’s energy without being interrupted by clouds and send it back to Earth in the form of microwaves. Glaser died in 2014, but his idea persists and we are closer to making it a reality.

Commercially viable solar parks in space. Producing lightweight, low-cost solar panels that can generate power in space for years is possible, according to new research from the Universities of Surrey and Swansea in the United Kingdom.

The researchers reached that conclusion after analyzing the results of an experiment that, although it had been designed to last one year, has been operating for seven years aboard a small satellite in Earth orbit. The findings, published by the journal Acta Astronautica, could pave the way to creating commercially viable solar farms in space.

38,000 test orbits. In the first study of its kind, researchers placed thin photovoltaic cells called Thin-Film Solar Cell (TFSC) aboard the British AlSat-1N satellite. The experiment was launched into space in solar-synchronous orbit on September 26, 2016 and has been generating power since then. More importantly, the thin photovoltaic film has withstood solar radiation and the harsh thermal conditions of a vacuum after 38,000 revolutions around the Earth.

“We are very pleased that a mission designed to last one year is still operating after six,” said Craig Underwood, lead author of the study, in a press release from the University of Surrey. “These detailed data show that the panels have resisted radiation and their thin film structure has not deteriorated in the harsh thermal and vacuum conditions of space.”





Conceptual image of the AlSat-1N satellite launched into space seven years ago

The technology. On the one hand, researchers at Swansea University’s Solar Energy Research Center developed a very thin photovoltaic film from cadmium telluride. These types of films cover a larger area, are lighter and more flexible, and have a significantly lower cost per watt than current photovoltaic cells, so they are capable of generating more energy with a lower initial investment.

Four prototypes of these films were launched into space aboard the AlSat-1N satellite, a collaboration between the Algerian Space Agency and the United Kingdom Space Agency. The films were deposited directly on ultra-thin glass designed to withstand space. Scientists at the University of Surrey were in charge of designing the instruments that would measure the performance of the solar panel in orbit.

Exceeding expectations. All four cells demonstrated sustained light harvesting performance. Its maximum power was 16 mW with a solar flux of 124.2 mW per square centimeter and at a temperature of 10 ºC, which represents an efficiency of 13%. That efficiency later dropped to 8% due to a decrease in cell filling, which the researchers attributed to the scattering of gold atoms from the rear electrical contacts.

The most important fact, the researchers insist, is that the cells demonstrated exceptional resistance to ionizing radiation, making them ideal for long-duration missions in space. The cells remain operational without signs of delamination or significant deterioration and the data collected shows great mechanical and thermal robustness.





The TFSC photovoltaic film developed for the experiment

A low cost option. Not only because these films are more efficient than other technologies, but because they are very flexible and light, which makes them easier to transport into space and reduces the cost of launching them.

“This ultra-low mass solar cell technology could lead to the deployment of large, low-cost solar power stations in space to bring clean energy back to Earth, and we now have the first evidence that the technology works reliably in orbit,” Underwood said.

An opportunity to exploit. Although the energy production of the cells in this experiment became less efficient over time, the researchers believe their findings prove that solar-powered satellites work and could be commercially viable. “There is no technological barrier with the right market incentive,” say the study’s authors.

The most obvious advantage of solar parks in space is that there are no clouds: the satellites spend more time in sunlight. Another advantage that we cannot ignore is that terrestrial solar panels must be cleaned, which entails maintenance costs and water consumption that can be enormous depending on the size of the installation.

As growing demand for space launches and growing demand for energy come together, these promising advances in space-bound solar cell technology for space like this one seem to come at just the right time. However, there are still problems to be solved to make Peter Glaser’s idea a reality.

Image | Alsat Nano Mission, Open University (November 2016)

