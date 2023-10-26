Silvia Abril and Carmina Barrios were the guests this Wednesday. The two great actresses have made us laugh and have shared many anecdotes from the filming and their day in El Hormiguero.

To close the program, Marron has brought us a sensational invention to El Hormiguero. We have titled it the “Floatee”, an anti-drowning swimsuit that comes from France.

What does it consist of?

Floatee is a swimsuit designed for babies that includes an emergency float. The idea has been developed by the French company with the same name. Its operation is based on two key components:

The first is the swimsuit, which itself is made of water-resistant materials and has a design that allows the baby to feel comfortable while in the water. It’s easy to put on and take off, making the experience easier for parents.

The second is the Emergency Float: The main feature of Floatee is its emergency float. This float is an air chamber built into the swimsuit that activates automatically if the baby comes into contact with water.

In normal situations, the float remains deflated and does not interfere with baby’s bathing experience. However, if baby is submerged or comes into contact with water in an unusual way, such as accidentally falling into the water, the float inflates quickly to keep baby horizontal and with their head above water.

Floatee’s goal is to provide an additional level of water safety for babies, reducing the risk of drowning in emergency situations.

It is important to note that although this device may be helpful, continued adult supervision is essential when dealing with babies in water, and should not replace proper care and caution.