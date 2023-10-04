Nessie, Amazon in trouble for using a secret algorithm

Amazon ends up in trouble. According to a complaint filed by Federal Trade Commissionthe e-commerce giant founded by Jeff Bezos would have used a particular software to take advantage of important advantages. The mechanism, called Project Nessiewould be used to “test” how far we can push prices and remain competitive, in order to maximize profit during users’ shopping.

In summary, according to the accusations, Amazon would use this system to see to what extent i competitors they would have pushed to follow him in determining the prices of the products for sale on the platform, with the final effect of a higher bill for users. The Wall Street Journal discovered the mechanism.

Not only. Nessie it would even have managed to hook up the promotions of other sites during discounts (such as Target.com) and then keep prices low on Amazon even at the end of that specific offer, having brought the other marketplaces into line.

According to the Authority led by Lina Khan the sellers cannot help but be present Amazon (which is worth 40% of US online trade) and join its logistics network, suffering an alleged penalty on the marketplace if they offer their products elsewhere at better prices. By determining in a certain sense a ‘base’ price for the entire market, Amazon would thus compromise general competition.

As reported by Repubblica, for its part, the company claimed to be a reliable partner for millions of sellers because it provides “the most effective set of services to create thriving and successful companies” and has invested billions of dollars to help sellers.

