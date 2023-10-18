Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said at a press conference on Tuesday that an undersea telecommunications cable between Sweden and Estonia in the Baltic Sea had been damaged in Estonian waters. The cable is still functional and the cause has not yet been ascertained. According to the Swedish authorities, the damage occurred in the same period as the leak in a gas pipeline and the malfunction of a telecommunications cable between Finland and Estonia, which became known last week.

According to the Estonian authorities, it is not yet clear whether there is a connection between the latest damage and that which occurred to the cable connecting the country with Finland. Bohlin also said that Sweden would cooperate with the Finns and Estonians in the investigation.

On Sunday 9 October, a leak was detected on the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which connects Finland and Estonia across the Gulf of Finland, while one of the telecommunications cables had stopped transmitting data. Several newspapers, citing anonymous sources, had written that the governments thought it was sabotage caused by Russia, given the absence of seismic activity that could have caused damage to the structures. Although there has not yet been any formal accusation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Russia’s involvement.

Finland’s main intelligence organisation, Keskusrikospoliisi, said it was investigating several ships that were in the area at the time of the accident. According to VesselFinder, a company that tracks maritime traffic, these included the Sevmorput, a Russian-owned cargo ship, and the Newnew Polar Bear, a Hong Kong-flagged container ship owned by a Chinese company .

Russia had interrupted gas supplies to Finland in May 2022, a few days after Finland’s request to join NATO, the military alliance that includes part of the Western countries of which Estonia is already part and which it would like to join Sweden too. The Russian government has said on several occasions that it considers NATO expansion a threat to its national sovereignty and since the beginning of the war in Ukraine it has used gas as a weapon to exert pressure and obtain concessions. The sabotage of the pipeline may therefore have been an act of retaliation.

The damage occurred just days after the first anniversary of the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline linking Germany to Russia, an attack that authorities in several countries say was intentional but for which investigations are still ongoing. Since then the Baltic Sea countries are much more vigilant about potential sabotage and have taken higher protection measures for their electricity and gas supply infrastructure.