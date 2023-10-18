Yesterday afternoon, October 17, was complicated on Line 2 of the Madrid Metro. As They reported from the account of the company’s

It would not be until 8:42 p.m. when the same social media account announced that service had been restored. During those three hours, the public transport service was stopped for the burst inside one of the carriages of a scooter. The first time that an incident of this style had happened since electric scooters were allowed on the suburban.

The incident occurred when the battery of an electric scooter inside one of the cars during the train stop at La Elipa station exploded, causing damage to the floor, the door and filling everything with smoke, both the train and the station. . It had to be evacuated and the firefighters had to intervene to remove all the smoke from it.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, but it puts the debate on the permissiveness that you should have with these devices on public transportation. Other cities have already chosen to ban their entry.

Electric scooters do not fit here

In Spain, the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 were marked by the convenience or not of allowing this vehicle access to public transport. There is no doubt that the electric scooter can be a great tool in intermodal mobility, combining it with public transport, but the risk of fire in small spaces crowded with people at rush hour has ended up prohibiting entry in some places.

In December 2022, Catalonia announced a ban on electric scooters entering its trains. Shortly before, in November, a fire in one of these devices had caused three injuries and the situation could have been worse if the driver had not intervened in time.

In February, fines began for accessing Rodalies trains with electric scooters. The Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) of Barcelona told El País that “although the probability is low, the consequences of an incident within a closed space and often with a high density of people can be high and, therefore, a preventive measure is chosen.

Finally, the ban was also extended to the ATMs of Lleida, Camp de Tarragona and Àrea de Girona, extending the veto to all of Catalonia. In the region, only AVE and taxi users could transport electric scooters in public service.

Coincidentally, Seville also prohibited the entry of electric scooters into the city’s subway during the rush hour. With the new rule, the devices were prohibited between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Although in sections, the measure was clearly dissuasive, since these hours are, a priori, the most interesting to combine public transport and electric scooter, in which users can use them to get to work on time, choosing to replace the car or a long walk on the scooter in the first and last stretch of the journey to the workplace, as reported in some statements in the Diario de Sevilla.

These Spanish cities are not alone. In New York they try to find a solution to a problem that is beginning to recur. In London, access for electric scooters has also been banned, after two incidents similar to those of Madrid and Barcelona.

In other cities, however, the green traffic light for electric scooters remains or they simply have not taken a position on the matter. Paris, for example, only establishes strong restrictions on the use of bicycles, but does not specify anything about electric scooters. Berlin does not object to either of these two objects, as long as there is enough space in the carriage. In Valencia and Bilbao they are allowed and only the number of passengers or the possibility of storing them under the seat determines their access.

Photo | Juan Gomez