The mystery of the Moon’s interior has been the subject of scientific debate for decades. A scientific study puts an end to the question and details several of its fundamental parts, including the big question: what is inside the Moon?

Since the first time humans looked up into the sky and contemplated the Moon, the question of what is inside it has intrigued scientists and curious people alike. The latest research seems to have unraveled part of that enigma.

A team led by Arthur Briaud of the French National Center for Scientific Research has combined the latest advances in geophysics, geodesy – the science that studies the shape and dimensions of the Earth – and thermodynamic simulations to obtain a clearer picture of the structure interior of the Earth’s natural satellite: the Moon.

Some claimed it was solid like a rock, while others thought it might be liquid and molten. Two key findings have been found: there is a core and there is the presence of a low viscosity zone enriched in a mineral called manifest. What do both entail?

The existence of a 258-kilometer core assumes similarities with the Earth and, therefore, with its formation and behavior with respect to its movements, especially in the development of the lunar magnetic and gravitational field, which also affects the Earth, for example in the tides.

Regarding ilmenite, scientists believe that the layer is evidence of an overturn in the lunar mantle. Simply put, this layer may have been instrumental in the Moon taking the shape it has today.

Ilmenite is a titanium iron oxide mineral essential for producing white pigments we see in everyday products like paints and plastics, and now also plays a crucial role in our understanding of lunar geology.

The evolution of the solar system is becoming better known

Getty

These discoveries, published in Nature, not only satisfy our curiosity about the Moon, but also provide valuable clues about the early evolution of the solar system and, by extension, about our own planetary history.

As with any scientific advance, there is much left to discover. But each step brings us a little closer to understanding those secrets that the universe continues to jealously guard. We understand more and more mysteries about our Moon and those of other nearby planets.