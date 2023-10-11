The University of Surrey, which is located in the United Kingdom, conducted a new study through which it proposed a new measure that determines people who can be considered addicted to the Internet and not ordinary users.

The researchers said that the aim of the study was to clarify the levels of addiction, so they divided Internet addicts into five categories:

Addicts Addicts in Denial Experimenters Early Users Regular Users

The researchers explained that the younger the person is, the more likely he is to become addicted to the Internet. Addiction also decreases with age, and high levels of addiction are associated with greater confidence in using mobile technology, a pressing desire to try new applications, neglecting real-world responsibilities, and striving to form social relationships online.

Signs of Internet addiction:

Overconfidence in technology, an urge to try all new apps, neglect of real-world responsibilities, socializing online

During the survey, more than 22 percent of those surveyed admitted that they were explicitly addicted to the Internet, despite being fully aware of its negative impact on their lives, and these people are considered to be in the first category of addiction.

On the other hand, the survey revealed that the second category, “addicts in denial,” are those who display addictive behaviors but never admit to feeling uncomfortable when their devices are not connected to the Internet. According to the research results, they constituted more than 17% of the percentage of users.

As for the experimenters category, they are people who confirmed that they are willing to try modern applications and new technologies, and during the research they constituted approximately 21%. They also showed some anxiety during their interruption from the Internet for a certain period.

As for the category of early users, they are those who went to the Internet for a specific thing, but they found themselves stuck and connected to it for a long time, and they constituted approximately twenty-two percent.

So after all this perhaps we should wonder who is the average user?

According to the study, he is the one who connects to the Internet to complete a task and then simply logs out, chooses not to continue connecting to the Internet or use it once his task is completed, and does not show interest in exploring modern applications unless he really needs them.

Finally, the researchers stressed the importance of identifying each person’s level of addiction to the Internet. There are many risks, especially when it comes to experimenting with highly developed technologies such as virtual reality, as well as the impact this has on children.

In this context, psychological and social consultant Dr. Karen Elia said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

Internet addiction has been around since the 1990s. Today, standards must be sought to measure problematic cases in this context. It is important to classify people into which addiction category they fall into, so that the risks are well understood. The criteria adopted to identify addicts change according to daily circumstances and needs. The Internet has become a need, and studies are underway to compare Internet addiction to substance addiction.