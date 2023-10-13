Denpasar Voice – PSIS Semarang and Persebaya Surabaya are two League 1 clubs that regularly send player representatives to the Indonesian National Team.

Including now in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, PSIS Semarang and Persebaya Surabaya players are still Shin Tae Yong’s choice.

The PSIS Semarang players are Wahyu Prasetyo and Persebaya Surabaya goalkeeper Ernando Ary Sutaryadi.

Even though when the Indonesian National Team defeated the Brunei Darussalam National Team, the two players were not given the opportunity to play by Shin Tae Yong.

Looking at the year 2023 which is coming to an end, a number of players who have recorded the most appearances for the Indonesian National Team at all levels will be discussed in this article.

Apart from the National Team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications, the Indonesian National Team from age groups to seniors will carry out a number of agendas throughout 2023.

The senior Indonesian national team, for example, will appear in the 2022 AFF Cup, FIFA Matchday and 2026 World Cup Qualification.

Then there is the Indonesian U-23 National Team which is playing a number of agendas such as the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, 2023 AFF U-23 Cup, 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualification and 2022 Asian Games.

So, who are the players who have played for the Indonesian National Team the most so far in 2023? The following is the Suara Denpasar article as reported by Suarajakarta.id.

1. Rizky Ridho

Rizky Ridho is recorded as the player who has defended the Indonesian national team the most at all levels. It is recorded that the Persija Jakarta defender appeared in 21 matches.

The former Persebaya Surabaya played in the 2022 AFF Cup with the Indonesian National Team, FIFA Matchday against Burundi, Palestine, Argentina, and most recently played and scored a goal against Brunei Darussalam in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone.

Rizky Ridho is also part of the U-23 Indonesian National Team which will compete in the 2023 SEA Games, 2022 Asian Games and 2022 Asian Games.

2. Ernando Ari Sutaryadi, Ramadhan Sananta, Witan Sulaeman

Behind Rizky Ridho, there are goalkeeper Ernando Ari Sutaryadi, strikers Ramadhan Sananta and Witan Sulaeman, who have both made 16 appearances for the Indonesian national team throughout 2023.

Sananta equaled Ernando’s record after being played by Shin Tae-yong against Brunei Darussalam, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Even Witan equaled Ernando’s record when Shin Tae-yong played against Brunei.

Both Sananta and Ernando are part of the U-23 Indonesian National Team at the 2023 SEA Games and 2022 Asian Games.

3. Alfeandra Dewangga

The next player who will most often defend the Indonesian National Team in 2023 is Alfeandra Dewangga. The PSIS Semarang defender was recorded as appearing 15 times.

Alfeandra Dewangga appeared mostly in the age group national team, he only appeared once for the Indonesian national team against Turkmenistan.

However, Alfeandra Dewangga became an important player in the U-23 Indonesian National Team when competing in the 2023 SEA Games and 2022 Asian Games.