A rocket explodes live, the Tg1 correspondent interrupts the connection

Moments of fear during the 8pm edition of Tg1 broadcast on the evening of Tuesday 10 October: a rocket, in fact, exploded while the correspondent Matteo Alviti was connecting from Ashkelon, in Israel, on the border with the Gaza Strip.

The journalist was with the operator Maurizio Calaiò and the producer Sahera Dirbas, when the sirens began to sound warning that a new attack by Hamas was underway.

A live missile attack on the #tg1 pic.twitter.com/3UoEuySWGf — The Great Scourge (@grande_flagello) October 10, 2023

The connection was abruptly interrupted with Alviti and his colleagues taking refuge in a bunker near the hotel where they are staying.

The line returned to the studio where the presenter Giorgia Cardinaletti subsequently reassured viewers about the journalist’s condition.

“We are all fine – declared Alviti on the phone – As often happens, the alarm went off and we have a few seconds to reach the bunker area, because Gaza is only 10 kilometers away and the rockets take very little to arrive here”.

The journalist then added that the attack on the hotel was “probably not a coincidence”. “We witnessed an anonymous phone call in Arabic in which the man said: if I were you, I would leave”.

“There is still no toll of deaths and injuries – he concluded – More than a hundred rockets have been launched”.