When it’s harvest time, some farmers are enjoying the same advancements as Tesla owners: autonomous driving.

Today, several agricultural equipment companies offer fleets of fully autonomous combines that can traverse huge fields of corn, soybeans and other large crops on their own.

Relying on advanced sensor and data collection technologies, these automated harvesting systems can take into account crop health and diversity, to determine the best time and method to harvest, depending on the type of crop.

Agritech also leverages everything from sensors, self-driving machines, and artificial intelligence to grow more productively, efficiently, and often more safely.

Many companies in the agricultural industry have used AI to modernize their farms.

Fleets of sensors and cameras stationed everywhere from farms have become the eyes and ears of factories.

From the moment the seeds are planted, throughout their growth journey, and until they are harvested, these monitoring tools closely monitor developments, while also tracking farm conditions, such as light intensity, humidity, temperature and nutrient levels.

All of these devices ingest data and share it with the operating system, which determines the correct course of action, if anything is out of balance.

As farms develop in this way, robotic devices will increasingly control a completely autonomous growth cycle in the future.

It is a revolution in the field of integrated agricultural industries.

Innovations that can shape our future… and offer amazing possibilities for sustainable agriculture and food security. Science, technology and innovation can also help make agricultural and food systems more resilient and sustainable in many ways, within an agricultural trajectory that did not exist twenty years ago.