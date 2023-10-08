Redonda is more than just a small uninhabited island in the Antilles, in the Caribbean Sea. Today it also represents an enormous environmental lesson that tells us about the extent to which humans can influence the ecosystems that surround us. For good. And for worse. Some time ago we took charge of destroying the rich biodiversity of the islet until it became almost a wasteland in which rats roamed freely. Now, thanks to the efforts of environmentalists, Redonda has regained its original appearance, that of a rich wildlife paradise.

One, of course, without the presence of voracious rodents.

A little history. It may not be well known or extensive, but Redonda is an island with history. Christopher Columbus documented it in 1493, during his second voyage to America, and there is evidence of a landing there in 1687. Although the islet is small—it is less than 1.7 kilometers long and 0.5 kilometers wide—it stands on steep cliffs and not easy to access, its economic potential soon aroused the interest of merchants. The reason: that green “rock” turned out to be a generous guano mine. That’s right, bird droppings.

Perhaps said like this it does not sound very promising, but this material is rich in nitrogen, ammonium oxalate, phosphorus and phosphates, which makes it an especially valuable resource. When its enormous potential as a fertilizer or even the benefit that could be obtained for gunpowder became clear, Redonda became a valuable source of resources. Good proof is that in the 19th century, Great Britain decided to focus on its exploitation: in 1869 it established the Redonda Phosphate Company, which employed more than one hundred workers to extract phosphate. During its heyday, it is estimated that the island produced between 3,000 and 4,000 tons annually.

A devastating “footprint”. Mining work on the island continued for several decades, but by the beginning of the 20th century it was decided that they were no longer profitable. The scenario that opened the First World War, the attacks on merchant ships, commercial changes and the hurricane that hit the area in 1929 caused the island to be left without its settlement of settlers.

That humans disappeared did not mean, however, that their mark did so, recalls Earth Island Journal. Along with the miners, other inhabitants had arrived on the island that continued beyond 1930: goats raised at the time to feed the workers and rats, black rats that traveled as stowaways on ships.

Does that matter? And so much. Free of humans, they took the island and expanded freely, something that did not sit particularly well with Redonda. What had long ago been a virgin paradise, with rich biodiversity and home to iguanas, owls and thousands of birds, became a wasteland under the influence of human settlers and their legacy. The goats and rats dedicated themselves to devouring plants and endemic species until Redonda was reduced to a rocky field. You don’t have to imagine it. We keep photos that show it peeled, gray.

The situation became so dramatic that CNN claims that the birds stopped nesting, there were goats that perished from hunger and the islet began to crumble. When they lost their vegetation, the rocks slid into the sea, which in turn affected the underwater ecosystem. “I couldn’t believe how degraded I was,” Sophia Punnet-Steele confessed in 2017 when remembering her first visit to the Caribbean islet.

Repairing the damage. That is what environmental groups such as Environmental Awareness Group (EAG) or Fauna & Flora International (FFI), to which Punnet-Steele belongs, proposed. In 2016 they drew up an ambitious plan and faced two major tasks that aimed to reverse what the former European settlers had done: capture the goats and eradicate the rats. It wasn’t easy.

The experts had to deal with Redonda’s complicated terrain, capture and remove goats from the island, and camp for months to distribute rat bait. Johnella Bradshaw, from EAG, explains to CNN that before her campaign the islet was home to approximately 6,000 rodents and 60 goats.

Which it was the result? Amazing. In 2018 the island was declared rat-free and has undergone spectacular regeneration over recent years. So much so that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda – the country in which Redonda is located – has decided to declare both the islet and the ocean that surrounds it protected areas.

The protected area covers 30,000 hectares of land and sea and also includes seagrass beds and an extensive 180 km2 coral reef. A valuable step to achieve one of the great objectives of environmentalists, explains Bradshaw: turning Redonda into a “beacon” that inspires other island nations.

What does the data say? The Caribbean islet is still in an initial phase of its recovery and the authorities are already considering measures to prevent rats or even seeds of invasive species from clouding its recovery, but its results are already impressive. Ecologists have seen 15 species of birds return to the island, endemic lizards recover, and the Redonda ground dragon population skyrocket, multiplying by 13 since 2017. As for biomass, they estimate that it has increased by more than 2,000%.

The key: don’t touch anything. That is the idea that Bradshaw emphasizes. At least until now, environmentalists have limited themselves to removing the invasive species that were causing the most damage to the island and simply sitting back to watch how its ecosystem regenerated little by little. “To date we have not planted anything, we have not reintroduced any species. We have simply eliminated the rats and goats.”

“The island has transformed before our eyes,” celebrates the EAG ecologist: “We are getting vegetation. The birds come, eat and throw seeds. We see how different trees grow that invite more birds to come.”

A unique case? Redonda is an example of success in the regeneration of ecosystems and something else: the complicated task of combating rat infestations in areas where they expand as invasive species, a problem that occurs in other latitudes and is well studied. . “From the subarctic and subantarctic islands to the tropics, cases of extinction or serious reduction in the number of native species have been cataloged as a consequence of rat invasions,” explain Grant A. Harper and Nancy Bunbury in an article about what are known as rats. boat and dock published in Global Ecology Conservation.

The island of Antigua and Barbuda is not the first to achieve this. Years ago, South Georgia achieved something similar, an archipelago in the South Antilles that deployed a campaign of more than 10 million dollars to exterminate invasive rodents and preserve its birds. He didn’t have it easy either. In addition to a considerable investment, those responsible worked for years and deployed thousands of devices to eliminate rats. In their favor they played with the harsh climate of the small islet.

