The PlayStation 5 will soon have a slimmer and lighter revision, but what about the DualSense? Sony has not revealed its plans to release a redesigned version of the original controller; however, a patent suggests it has plans to do so in the future.

Documents revealed a redesigned DualSense with a new and curious function: the possibility of using it as a case and charger for wireless headphones, specifically for the Pulse Explore, the brand’s new earbuds.

New DualSense would integrate wireless headphones

The patent shows a DualSense like the one we all know, but it has a quite striking change. It has special slots for storing, charging and pairing wireless earbuds-style headphones. This way, users could always have their Pulse Explore on hand and fully charged for their gaming sessions.

In case you don’t remember, these Sony headphones promise a premium experience and the use of PlayStation Link, a new audio technology that powers their latest products. The patents suggest that Sony wants to improve and integrate its audio experience much more into the PlayStation ecosystem, and the DualSense would be its way of making it happen.

The documents show the charging and storage slots for headphones on various parts of the DualSense. One image in particular shows them under the touch panel of the controller, so they would be hidden.

Now, it is important to mention that this is a simple patent and that Sony will not necessarily bet on a similar product. However, the document is proof that the company is interested in the idea and has probably already experimented with it. Below you can see images of the patent.

A DualSense with new functions could arrive in the future

