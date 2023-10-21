Think about the radio waves What do you use to listen to your favorite station? These waves are a form of electromagnetic energy that travels through space, just like visible light. Now, imagine a burst of these waves, so powerful that has been traveling the universe for 8 billion yearsalmost half the age of the cosmos.

The universe occasionally sends us signs that help us unravel its secrets. Fast radio bursts (FRB) are one of those mysterious flashes. The most traveled FRB to date, called FRB 20220610A, has crisscrossed the universe for almost 8 billion years before reaching our telescopes.

These fast radio bursts are flashes of energy which, although they last only a few milliseconds, are extremely powerful. And this one in particular was more than three times more powerful than expected, according to a study published in Science.

Stuart Ryder, an astronomer at Macquarie University in Sydney and co-author of the study, said: “We didn’t know if fast radio bursts existed that far back in time.” This discovery was made in June 2022 with the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder telescope. To identify the exact origin of the FRB, other international telescopes were used.

The scattering of the radio wave can determine what objects or forces crossed

But, Why is this dispersion of signals important? Imagine you are at a party and you hear music coming from another room. If the door is closed, the music will sound distorted or quieter. Now think about when you hear sounds underwater, something different happens, right?

Similarly, as These bursts travel through the universe, they pass through different media—such as hot gases—and their signal is distorted. By studying these distortions, scientists can discover more about what lies in the vast space between them.

The burst FRB 20220610A had a pretty bumpy ride through the universe. Ryder suggests that this could be the result of a galactic accident, where several galaxies collided. Upon closer inspection, they saw that the burst came from a set of two or three neighboring bright galaxies.

With this new discovery, there is renewed interest in better understanding the primeval conditions of the universe that gave rise to this powerful flash. This finding reminds us that we still have much to discover in our vast universe and thousands of ways to understand it.