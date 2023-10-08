Bad news if you just bought a powerful car. It seems that the small penis stereotype has a real basis… But that doesn’t mean it applies to everyone. Whoever does not console himself is because he does not want to…

It’s something that everyone thinks when they see someone showing off their car. A stereotype that, until now, was only that: “those who boast of a powerful car are because they have a small penis.” Of course, those affected defend themselves by arguing that everything is envy. But A study has found psychological evidence between small penises and sports cars.

The reality is that there are many reasons why people buy super expensive sports cars. The main one is to boast of status, and stand out from the herd. Is it true that there is a psychological link between having a small penis and buying a powerful car?

A study carried out by a group of psychologists from Cornell University shows a curious experiment. They haven’t been as direct as asking sports car owners how long their penis is. But if they have psychologically manipulated a group of people, to extract very interesting information…

Small penises and sports cars: a psychological experiment

These researchers recruited 200 men between 18 and 74 years oldand they were told that they were going to take a memory test while they were shopping.

First they showed them a known truth. Something like: “The speed limit in Spain is 120 km/h.” After showed them various objects to buyand they had to mark whether they found them desirable or not.

Finally they saw the phrase again, which could be the same or slightly changed, for example: “The speed limit in Spain is 110 km/h”, and they had to say if it was true or not. The exercise was repeated with different phrases and products.

It looks like a memory test, but there was a catch. Among the known truths, they included data on penis size, which was always accompanied by a car purchase.

The trick is that one of the known truths was a bluff. Randomly, some subjects were told that the average penis size was 18 centimeters, and others were told 10 centimeters. The real average is in between. Since the rest of the sentences were true, the brain tends to believe this too.

The goal is for those who see the average 18 centimeters to think that theirs is lower, that is, they have a small penis. On the other hand, those with the average 10 centimeters would think that theirs is larger.

And here comes the interesting thing: Those who were made to think that they had a small penis chose sports and powerful cars as more desirable.. Especially those who are around 30 years old. On the other hand, those who received the message that their penis is larger than average showed a lower preference for these cars.

“There may be something specific linking cars and penises in the male psyche. This hypothesis is supported by the data in this article, and would explain the existence of the phallic metaphor of the car in everyday jokes, advertisements, and academic discourse”; the authors explain in the study.

“The luxury car industry may not be willing to acknowledge this link, but our results provide some help.”

These psychologists claim that There is a psychological link between having a small penis and buying or wanting a powerful or sports car.. The debate is open…