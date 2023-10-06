The Monsterverse not only continues on the big screen, but also on paper, as Legendary Comics has confirmed the development of a prequel comic to the long-awaited Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

After the great success achieved with Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Pictures has not thought twice and has immediately given the green light to the development of a new moviewhich is titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Released last 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong It was the first cinematic crossover in which these two legendary monsters compete in an epic battle that has irremediably shaken the foundations of humanity.

Its plot follows the journey of Kong and his protectors to find their true home. With them is Jia, a young orphan girl with whom the giant has a unique and powerful bond.

Along the way our protagonists unexpectedly cross paths with an enraged Godzilla who causes destruction as he passes through the world.

For its part, the sequel will give more depth to the story behind these iconic monsters, where Kong and Godzilla are going to face a colossal unknown threat hidden within our world.

The Monsterverse of Godzilla and Kong expands with a new comic

Legendary Comics confirms through a Kickstarter the creation of a prequel comic for the new film titled Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted.

“A twisted Skull Island trophy hunter sets his trap and sets his sights on the biggest game of all deep in the Hollow Earth. in the official prequel graphic novel to the upcoming film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” details the official synopsis of the comic.

The comic is scheduled to go on sale before the premiere of the film, but it is most likely that in Spain it will take longer to have the copy translated into our language.

Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in movie theaters in Spain on April 12, 2024 after suffering a slight delay due to the actors’ strike. Are you looking forward to seeing the next Monsterverse movie?