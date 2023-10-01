We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

The post belonging to ossslay that we leave you below has gone viral by showing a park poster from the year 2016when Pokémon GO was released on mobile devices. On the poster you can see the recent sightings as well as a small map of the area. It’s certainly great.

Here you can check it:

Throwback to 2016 when Pokémon Go came out, a little park with a cafe got involved, it all seems like yesterday, now we’re all still playing 6 years later

