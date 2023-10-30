Amazon MGM Studios is preparing a new television series about Poltergeist, the famous 80s horror film written by Steven Spielberg.

One of the horror classics is back in the form of a television series. According to Variety, it has been confirmed that Amazon MGM Studios prepares a new series on Prime Video about Poltergeist, the iconic 80s film whose script was co-written by Steven Spielberg.

There is currently no writer attached to the project, although it has been revealed that Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce on behalf of Amblin Television, Spielberg’s production company that was behind the development of the original 1982 film.

The details of the plot of this new television series are unknown, only that it will take place within the world of the film.

What Poltergeist is about, the horror classic that returns as a series

Directed by Tobe Hooper and scripted by Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais and Mark Victor, Poltergeist is a movie horror film released in 1982 that includes Heather O’Rourke, JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Beatrice Straigh and Oliver Robins, among others.

It tells the story of the Freelings, a family who moves to a new house only to discover that It is infested with a horde of ghosts and they begin to experience the most inexplicable strange phenomena in the house.

After ghosts kidnap his young daughter, The Freelings work with a parapsychologist and spiritual medium to free their daughter and escape the ghosts.

The film was a huge success, so two sequels soon followed in 1986 and 1988. Later, in 2015, a reboot of the franchise was made, but it did not receive the same reception.

It is not the first series set in the world of Poltergeist, since in 1996 Showtime aired Poltergeist: The Legacy, a spin-off that lasted three seasons on the network before airing its fourth and final season on the Sci-Fi Channel in the year. 1999.

At the moment it is unknown if the new Poltergeist series prepared by Amazon MGM Studios will be found in the catalog of Prime Video as such or will be part of the platform’s MGM channel. What do you think about a new series about Poltergeist being made? Tell us in our comments section.