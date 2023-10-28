The Pokémon community continues to surprise the rest of the users, this time, with an incredible Pikachu pumpkin.

Even the protagonist is surprised by the final result.

Join the conversation

Pokémon is one of the best-known franchises throughout the world, so much so that Its community does not stop creating things so that other users can enjoy new content from their favorite saga. On this occasion, one of those people has taken advantage of the Halloween season to make Pikachu appear in a pumpkin and thus give his house a terrifying touch… But really nice.

It doesn’t matter if you have enjoyed the games in the saga or if you simply know the names of the most common ones: Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur… I’m sure if you say one of these names to anyone, they’ll know what you’re talking about. The franchise even has Pokémon GO, a mobile game that has become the title with the largest number of Pokémon available, a true madness worth enjoying.

This is the ‘Pikachubaza’ that this follower has created

This creation is the work of Reddit user StopFlaming. He and his girlfriend have been in charge of carve a pumpkin in the shape of this well-known and adorable Pokémon, so if you want to see the result, just below these lines we leave you the images so you can enjoy this authentic work of art. For many people it is usually difficult to make a hole in a pumpkin for Halloween… Well, imagine doing something like that.

Pumpkachu

byu/StopFlaming inpokemon

As you have seen in the two images that the user has shared on the Reddit forum, the result has been magnificent. Even the detail of not completely piercing the cheeks or eyes, letting the light itself be in charge of highlighting those features. The rest of the carving has no problem, the outline of the Pokémon and even the tail are made to perfection, the result has been an impressive ornament for any lover of the saga.

Over the years, Pokémon has grown little by little thanks to its video games, its cards or its series and movies. Of course, Nor can we leave aside all the contributions that, like this one, expand the content of one of the most beloved and respected franchises in the world. The community has done an incredible job throughout this time and it will surely continue to do so.

