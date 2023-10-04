The Pokémon community never ceases to surprise us even in the strangest and most incredible situations we can imagine. FarCry Arcade is a mode that was introduced in FarCry 5 and that gave fans a lot of creative freedom to develop their own worlds within the game’s map editor.

FarCry players seem to also be fans of the world of Pokémon, hence one of them came up with the ingenious idea of ​​recreating Pallet Town in the FarCry 5 editor. And obviously the design of the town is completely reinvented to adapt to that of the Ubisoft game.

I made an abandoned Pallet Town in Far Cry 5’s level editor on console!

byu/mojoswoptops2020 ingaming

This spooky version of Pallet Town is full of trash, abandoned houses, and graffiti on the walls. Furthermore, the fences surrounding the houses are broken. In the image we can see the differences between the FarCry version and that of the Pokémon anime, obviously.

What did you think of the design?

Via: Reddit