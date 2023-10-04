The initiative of the Fioravante Polito Foundation: the most beautiful composition will be read and awarded in December in the CONI Hall of Honor on the occasion of the “Premio Fortunato”

Poetry and sport, a fascinating and stimulating combination. Bringing the two worlds together is the “Fioravante Polito Foundation”, promoter of the “Andrea Fortunato Football Museum and Library” (based in Santa Maria di Castellabate, in the province of Salerno). A foundation sponsored by the FIGC and founded in 2006 with the aim of making the Blood Passport mandatory, named after four footballers: Andrea Fortunato, Piermario Morosini, Flavio Falzetti and Carmelo Imbriani. The objective is therefore to raise public awareness regarding the importance of continued medical and blood tests for athletes who practice sports at a competitive and non-competitive level.

In this case the foundation helps and rewards poetry, open to all: anyone who wants to write one about sport can send it to “fondazionepolito@gmail.com”. The one that the jury deems most deserving will be read and awarded at the next “Andrea Fortunato Award”. The awards ceremony will be held in mid-December 2023 at the CONI Hall of Honor in Rome.