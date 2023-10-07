If you think that a souls like can take a long time to overcome, you are wrong.

Lies of P will offer multiple danger situations.

One of the games in the purest souls style that has managed to captivate millions of players and earn the most positive reviews has been Lies of P. In this new game you will put yourself in the shoes of Pinocchio, the famous puppet. However, this is not a disney storyRather, you will have to overcome difficult, tough and dark missions that take this fairy tale to a completely higher level.

Due to its difficulty and being a souls-like genre, people may think that it takes a long time to overcome its story, many moments of repeating the same boss or the same area until completely controlling the movements of the protagonist and of course, the enemy patterns. This time we come to tell you yes… But no. A speedrun specialist has managed to beat the game from start to finish in less than two hours.

Lies of P is no match for this player

The person in charge of completing this has been YouTube user Distortion2. In the video that we will leave you just below these lines You will be able to perfectly appreciate how he has achieved this incredible milestone. Of course, this recording contains the entire game, from start to finish, so you can see that there is no cheat or card. If you like this type of challenges, don’t hesitate to take a look because you will be left with your mouth open.

It seems that technically we are facing a new world record, so we are looking at something truly unique. You will have to be very attentive to everything that may come in the future, because after this you will surely be able to see more videos of this style, who knows, someone may even exceed this total time, although it will be complicated. Let’s remember that Distortion2 has surpassed Lies of P in less than two hours.

This macabre and gloomy story of Pinocchio came out on September 19 and is available for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Furthermore, the game also can be enjoyed on Microsoft consoles thanks to Xbox Game Pass, so if you are afraid of facing this style of game because it doesn’t suit you much, now you have the perfect opportunity to give it a try and try out that magical world. Which also has several endings.

