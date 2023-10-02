The mysterious treasure of Gol D. Roger could be located in this place, according to this interesting theory.

This fascinating One Piece theory could have found the location of Gol D. Roger’s mysterious treasure.

Over the years, One Piece has been characterized by the large number of mysteries that the mangaka has introduced into the series.since there are so many enigmas that have not yet been addressed that fans have taken on the task of searching for answers on their own, coming up with all kinds of theories that might not be very far from reality.

One of the biggest enigmas of One Piece is about what the mysterious treasure of Gol D. Roger could be and what its location is, because despite having surpassed a whopping 1,000 chapters There are few details that have been addressed about this intriguing topic that has kept fans very curious, so much so that they have been developed endless theories regarding One Piece.

However, despite the countless speculations that have been made regarding the One Piece and its locationcoupled with the few details that have been offered about this enigma An interesting theory has emerged that could have found the location of the mysterious treasure of Gol D. Roger.

This could be the location of One Piece, according to an interesting theory

As we have already mentioned, The location of One Piece is one of the biggest enigmas of the seriessince a large part of the premise of this story is based on the search for this mysterious treasure left by the King of the Pirates, which, to this day, we do not have the slightest idea of ​​what it contains or if it really is a pirate treasure, since Oda has been very insightful in raising many questions about this treasure.

The few clues and details that have been given about One Piece and its location over the years have been enough for some fans to decide to unite all the clues left by the mangaka to find an answercreating a large number of very striking theories about this enigmatic treasure.

Nevertheless, one of the most fascinating and plausible theories regarding the location of One Piece is that of the youtuber Drop the Pizza, as this fits perfectly with the trend of Eiichiro Oda of leaving clues years in advance.

This theory indicates that The world of One Piece is tilted on its side, due to a 90 degree shift in the planet’s axis.which occurred at some point in the past, leading to the north and south poles will change position, which would not be strange at all due to the geography of the islands in this work. This theory also indicates that the shift at the poles catastrophically changed the geography of the islands in One Piece, as this movement caused a reversal of sea currents, this being a detail that would explain many mysteries of some of the most striking places in the series. . Likewise, the youtuber highlights that, due to this, the enigmatic treasure of Gol D. Roger would be hidden underwater near Loguetown.

And the youtuber indicates that both Polestar Island (where Loguetown is located) and Lodestar Island (the last island of the Grand Line) should have changed places due to the shift of the poles. In fact, the name of these islands could be a Eiichiro Oda’s insightful play on words, since Lodestar would actually be “Road Start”, while Polestar would be the final destination through the Twin Capes. Likewise, the two names also hint that Reverse Mountain is the ancient North Pole, as “pole star” and “lode star” are often used to refer to the North Star.

If this detail turns out to be true, everything seems to indicate that water levels around Reverse Mountain would have been lower during the past due to the centrifugal force that pushes more water towards the equator than to the poles. So, Loguetown may be part of the same submerged landmass that extends across Reverse Mountain. Having said that, Laugh Tale and Gol D. Roger’s treasure could be underwater or even under Reverse Mountain.

Without a doubt, this theory is not at all far-fetched, since Loguetown is known as the city of beginnings and endingswhich could be a nod from Oda that would have gained more strength in chapter #967 in which Roger baptized this island as “Laugh Tale” well, sail all seas to end up finding the treasure near his own hometown could have made him laugh because of the great irony of this detail.

This is one of the most convincing theories that have been developed about the location of One Piecesince the youtuber has dedicated herself to unite and corroborate all the clues and indications that Oda has left for years, reaching this interesting conclusion that could end up becoming reality. However, knowing Eiichiro Oda, it is not surprising that the mangaka has a big surprise prepared regarding this enigmatic treasure that has been the object of desire of great pirates in the series.

