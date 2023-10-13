Nintendo Switch update 17.0.0 includes a curious clue regarding its successor, so they could already be preparing something about it.

Nintendo Switch 2 es one of the great soap operas of the video game sector at the moment, so all followers of the big N are waiting to learn new details about the machine dedicated to the next generation. Nevertheless, the current console continues to receive support, since update 17.0.0 has recently been released for the hybrid console, in addition to continuing to complete the catalog for it, which is boosting its sales with the aim of becoming the best-selling console in history. Now, Through the update, a hint of the successor has been given.

In this way, it seems that Nintendo already start preparing the ground ahead of the landing of its next console. If some time ago it was possible to see how the Kyoto company prepared the operating system for the arrival of new systemsnow there has been a very similar movement that points directly towards Nintendo Switch 2. Through the Nintendo Switch update 17.0.0 notes you can see that Added support for a new touch device which is not the current console. Furthermore, also any mention of NX has been removedthe code name of the current console in system calls, that is, to all communication with the core of the operating system, as highlighted by the Nintendúo colleagues.

Furthermore, this is an especially important gesture, since Since the console was launched in 2017, it is the first time that this reference has been removed to the console codename. Therefore, everything indicates that the big N is preparing the ground for the landing of its next console, whose official presentation would be scheduled for March 2024.

Nintendo Switch 2 would have speakers with voice recognition

During the last months Details regarding Nintendo Switch 2 continue to be known, although nothing is officially revealed yet. In this sense, it was recently announced that the Japanese brand’s next console could have speakers with voice recognition, as as has been discovered in one of the documents of one of the manufacturers regulars of the company based in Kyoto.

At the moment, all information indicates that Nintendo Switch 2 should be revealed to the world in March 2024with a launch planned for the second half of the aforementioned year.

