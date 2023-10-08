Fans go crazy and react online to Ahsoka’s reference to the Chronicles of Narnia.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson

Ahsoka Tano has returned stronger than ever in the new Disney+ series that premiered on August 22. Rosario Dawson She is in charge of giving life to the character. The Star Wars series continues after the events that happened during The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw how he was searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will join his new company alongside his former allies Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla as they focus their efforts on try to locate Thrawnwho was last seen disappearing into space after having a confrontation against Ezra Bridger. Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from the Lucasfilm creative duo of Jon Favreau y Dave Filoni.

Fans go crazy and react online to Ahsoka’s reference to the Chronicles of Narnia

Dave Filonicreator of Ahsokahas stated on numerous occasions that he is a great admirer of The Chronicles of Narnia, saga written by CS Lewis. The filmmaker not only confirmed that an important place in Narnia was the inspiration for a star wars project, but the book series also had a reference in Ahsoka’s first season finale. Those who watched the episode discovered that the title was The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord paying clear homage to the name of the first Narnia book.

Many fans were quick to point out on social networks The reference to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. So much so that the series began to be a trend on social networks due to the numerous reactions of a large part of its fans. Beyond that, the narnia saga is receiving more attention than ever after recent news was confirmed announcing that Greta Gerwig had agreed to sign on to write and direct two films in the franchise for the Netflix platform.

