A company that manages access concessions to tourism operators on New Zealand’s White Island has been found guilty for the disaster that occurred during the December 2019 volcanic eruption, in which 22 people died. A judge found Whakaari Management guilty of not having “minimized the risks” to avoid the disaster: the company now risks having to pay up to 1.5 million New Zealand dollars in fines, more than 800 thousand euros.

The White Island volcano, or Whakaari in the Maori language, is one of the most active in the country, but is also a popular tourist destination. On 9 December 2019 there were 47 people on the island, mostly tourists, some New Zealanders and other foreigners: the 25 people who survived the eruption were seriously injured, in many cases with serious burns. The investigation that led to the trial was one of the largest and most complicated ever conducted in the country by WorkSafe, the New Zealand government body that deals with workplace health and safety. In total, 13 organizations were indicted for the disaster: six had already pleaded guilty, while the charges had been dropped for another six.

