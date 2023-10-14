The Whole Spiel and Terra Mater Studios are working on a new version of Tarzan for the small screen, and on three other series with very different themes.

Tarzan, the British boy who ended up in the African jungle and was raised by monkeys, is Edgar Rice Burroughs’ most remembered character. His story has been written in dozens of books, and even more films have captured his adventures for the small and big screen.

The producer The Whole SpielIn collaboration with Terra Mater Studiosyou are already thinking about the next reinvention of this classic character, which this time will reach our screens through a series. But it is not the only project they have in hand.

The new one drama series of Tarzan promises to reimagine the character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs for the new generations. Its plot will have Tarzan y Jane as protagonists, who will have to defend their home against a group of fortune hunter who will reach Africa.

New series about aristocrats, executions and animal trafficking

In addition to Tarzan, The Whole Spiel is also working on: Rogue, A New King, and The Executioner.

Rogue has been created and written by explorer National Geographic Derek Joubert. It will be a suspense seriesset in the clandestine world of illegal wildlife trade.

A New King will tell us the story of a young couple of the aristocracy He will become the focus of attention, and will have to face problems both inside and outside the palace.

Finally, The Executioner will take us to know the Nuremberg henchman, Franz Schmidtfollowing the diary he wrote, in which he recounted how tortured and executed more than 350 people. It will be set in the medieval germanyand will feature Franz, his wife, and his children as protagonists.

The new one serie of Tarzan created by The Whole Spiel and Terra Mater Studios still does not have a release date set, nor do the other projects announced by the company.