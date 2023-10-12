A program asked the Japanese about the anime openings they value most in recent years and this was the result.

The openings of animes as popular as Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko or Chainsaw Man have not been missing from the list

The presence of anime is common in everyday life in Japan. This medium, which gained great popularity thanks to many works from the 90s, is frequently used to different promotions and collaborations between companies, causing many anime characters and openings to become so popular in Japanese society that even several citizens outside of these series They can easily recognize characters or music of the most famous anime of the moment.

Last October 7 The program “10,000 People Choose! Finally Decided! Reiwa Vs. Heisei Vs. Showa Anime Song Ranking” was broadcast, which consisted of conduct a survey of thousands of Japanese asking what they think they are the best or most popular anime openings including series and movies.

At this point it is worth pointing out a curious detail that gives meaning to the name of the program. In Japan, the period from December 1926 to January 1989 is known as Era Showathe Era Heiseifor its part, runs from January 1989 to April 2019 and the Era Reiwa It is where we would currently find ourselves since May 2019.

The 10 best anime openings of recent years

Thanks to the aforementioned survey we have been able to discover which are the highest rated openings of the Reiwa Era among the Japanese, that is, the best of those released in the last 4 years and this has been the result:

01. “Idol” de YOASOBI (Oshi no Ko)02. “Gurenge” de LiSA (Demon Slayer)03. “Homura” by LiSA (Demon Slayer)04. “Mixed Nuts” de Official Hige Dandism (Spy x Family)05. “Zankyou Sanka” de Aimer (Demon Slayer)06. “KICK BACK” de Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man)07. “Beautiful Fin” de Spitz (Detective Conan)08. “New Genesis” by Ado (One Piece)09. “Niji” de Masaki Suda (Stand By Me Doraemon 2)10. “Is There Still Anything That Love Can Do?” de RADWIMPS (The time with you)

The openings of Demon Slayer are also of recognized merit, occupying no less than 3 positions on the list and “Gurenge”, the first opening that the series had, takes the silver medal, proving to be the most beloved opening of this anime for the Japanese. Other recent hits such as Spy x Family or Chainsaw Man manage to enter the list, making the title of instant classic Don’t bother us when it comes to defining these works.

In the list there is also space for authentic living legends that continue to prove to be much loved works in Japan. We are referring to Detective Conan, a true classic of the medium, or the anime that came from the hand of “Ado”, a song that many of us knew in the movie One Piece Red, one of the many One Piece movies

The second season of Oshi no Ko is confirmed and although there is no official confirmation, it is most likely that it will have a new opening that will have to compete with the enormous popularity that the song “Idol” has achieved that accompanied his first season, will he achieve it?

